Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $31.01. Hitachi shares last traded at $31.6250, with a volume of 32,812 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura upgraded Hitachi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hitachi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Hitachi alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HTHIY

Hitachi Trading Down 4.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a “social innovation” company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company’s activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.