The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

PNTG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 82,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Pennant Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,326,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after buying an additional 257,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 83,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 293,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 255,980 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

