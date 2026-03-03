Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Acquired Sales Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
About Acquired Sales
LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.
