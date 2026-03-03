IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 38.0% in February

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,228 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 29th total of 30,993 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Report on IM Cannabis
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Trading Up 6.1%
NASDAQ:IMCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.72. 20,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company based in Israel, specializing in the research, cultivation and production of cannabis-based formulations. The company holds three key licenses granted by the Israeli Ministry of Health, covering cultivation, possession and distribution of medical-grade cannabis. Its production facilities in Moshav Yizrael feature controlled-environment agriculture chambers designed to deliver consistent, high-purity cannabinoid profiles.
The company’s product portfolio includes standardized cannabis oils, distillates, vaporizer cartridges and topical preparations, all formulated under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IM Cannabis
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.