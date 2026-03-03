9F Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

9F Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,860 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 29th total of 3,009 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

9F Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JFU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. 2,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430. 9F has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Get 9F alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of 9F in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

9F Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

9F Inc (NASDAQ: JFU) is a China-based financial technology company that provides a suite of online financial services aimed at individual and institutional investors. Leveraging proprietary risk management and data analytics capabilities, the company primarily engages in asset management, consumer finance, and supply chain finance. Its technology-driven platform enables users to access diversified investment products, manage credit risk, and participate in secondary market trading through an integrated digital interface.

The company’s product offerings include online wealth management solutions, microloans, small- and medium-enterprise (SME) financing, and credit management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.