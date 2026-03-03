Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2026

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 161,100 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 29th total of 239,577 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkers Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on LNKS

Linkers Industries Price Performance

Shares of LNKS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. 3,425,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,105. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Linkers Industries has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

About Linkers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linkers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.