Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 161,100 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 29th total of 239,577 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkers Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Analysis on LNKS
Linkers Industries Price Performance
About Linkers Industries
Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Linkers Industries
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for Linkers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.