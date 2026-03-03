Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 161,100 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 29th total of 239,577 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linkers Industries currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of LNKS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. 3,425,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,105. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Linkers Industries has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

