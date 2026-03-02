Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $9.30. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

