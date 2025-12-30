Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.04. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $6.2690, with a volume of 16,117 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paladin Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paladin Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia?based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

