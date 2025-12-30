KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 187,242 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 140,647 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 493,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KDDI presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KDDIY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.05. KDDI has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

