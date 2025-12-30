Reviewing Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Albemarle and LyondellBasell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 2 18 9 1 2.30 LyondellBasell Industries 4 15 2 0 1.90

Albemarle presently has a consensus price target of $120.21, indicating a potential downside of 16.15%. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $53.65, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Albemarle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

92.9% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Albemarle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Albemarle has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $5.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Albemarle pays out -101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out -146.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albemarle has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years and LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle -0.43% 0.10% 0.05% LyondellBasell Industries -3.70% 7.50% 2.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albemarle and LyondellBasell Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $5.38 billion 3.14 -$1.18 billion ($1.59) -90.16 LyondellBasell Industries $40.30 billion 0.35 $1.37 billion ($3.75) -11.58

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Albemarle. Albemarle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albemarle beats LyondellBasell Industries on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Specialties segment provides bromine-based specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals; lithium specialties, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride; develops and manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications that include airbag initiators. The Ketjen segment offers clean fuels technologies (CFT), which is composed of hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions (PCS), which is composed of organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and propylene oxide and derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. In addition, the company produce and markets compounding and solutions including polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders, and advanced polymers including catalloy and polybutene-1; and refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils, as well as refined products, including gasoline and distillates. Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.