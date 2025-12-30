Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head to Head Comparison

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Precipio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $780,000.00 3.47 -$5.66 million ($6.68) -0.23 Precipio $22.80 million 1.80 -$4.29 million ($0.82) -28.49

Analyst Ratings

Precipio has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivic Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Precipio 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -1,557.26% -202.20% -173.34% Precipio -5.50% -10.07% -6.71%

Summary

Precipio beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

