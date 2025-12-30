UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,193,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.00 and its 200-day moving average is $319.23.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

