Short Interest in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Decreases By 20.7%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,104 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 11,486 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,326 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pluri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pluri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Pluri Price Performance

Shares of PLUR opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.58. Pluri has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.13.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 1,708.71% and a negative return on equity of 4,191.91%.

Institutional Trading of Pluri

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pluri stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pluri at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluri

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of placental-derived cell therapy products. The company’s proprietary three-dimensional microcarrier expansion platform enables large-scale, off-the-shelf production of PLX (placental expanded) cells, which are being investigated for a range of acute and chronic conditions. Pluri’s approach seeks to combine the regenerative and immunomodulatory properties of stromal cells with a scalable manufacturing process that does not require patient-specific cell harvesting.

Pluri advances its pipeline through internally funded research programs and strategic collaborations with academic institutions and government agencies.

