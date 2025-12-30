Mirova US LLC Sells 42,138 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Mirova US LLC reduced its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,138 shares during the quarter. Veralto comprises approximately 1.2% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.44% of Veralto worth $115,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VLTO opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

