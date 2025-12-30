The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX is Mirova US LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mirova US LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 104,484 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.8% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $375,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

