Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.5714.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Severin Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.