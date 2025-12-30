Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $133.66 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 4.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 1.19% of Crown worth $133,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Crown by 189.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $890,064.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 440,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,265,305.80. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

