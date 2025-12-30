Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 41,745 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 841,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 9.8% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 54,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,811,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,046,000 after acquiring an additional 180,227 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1183 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

