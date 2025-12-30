Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,390,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,485 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2,890.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,417,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,140 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

