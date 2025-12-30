Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Weiss Ratings lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of APD stock opened at $247.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.92 and a 200-day moving average of $272.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -402.25%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

