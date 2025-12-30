Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 587.2% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

