Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Declines By 35.7%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,618 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 53,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.52. 28,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,227. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 121.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization. ISCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

