Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Paul Mueller Co. (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $419.99 and last traded at $395.00. 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.50.

Paul Mueller Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.22.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 36.21%.

Paul Mueller Dividend Announcement

Paul Mueller Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 26.0%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures stainless steel, aluminum and other corrosion-resistant metal equipment for industrial and hygienic applications. Its core offerings include storage tanks, pressure vessels, pasteurizers, fermenters, mixers, fillers and custom process systems. The company also provides engineering design, installation, field services and aftermarket support, ensuring its equipment meets stringent safety, hygiene and regulatory standards.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Paul Mueller Company has grown from a regional fabricator into a publicly traded supplier with manufacturing facilities in multiple U.S.

