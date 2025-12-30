ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Price Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report) were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.6650 and last traded at $67.03. Approximately 28,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 34,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $672.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2,143.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

