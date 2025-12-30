ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.58. 92,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 16,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZK International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZK International Group

ZK International Group Trading Down 4.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

About ZK International Group

(Get Free Report)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. (“ZKIN”) is a China-based company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) products along with building energy conservation and clean energy utilization systems. The company’s core offerings include terminal climate control products such as radiators, fan coil units and heat exchangers, as well as heating systems including electric boilers, heat pumps and solar water heaters. ZKIN’s integrated solutions are designed to improve energy efficiency in residential, commercial and industrial settings.

In addition to its terminal climate control and heating product lines, ZKIN develops clean energy utilization systems that leverage solar thermal technology and thermal storage to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.