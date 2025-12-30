iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 18,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 69,227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

