iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.9150. Approximately 55,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

