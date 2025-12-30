EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.10. 567,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 557,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth $187,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corp. is a mineral royalty and streaming company that acquires, explores and manages royalty interests in precious, base and battery metal properties around the world. Listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EMX, the company pursues a strategy of building a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by providing capital and technical expertise to explorers and developers in exchange for royalty interests.

Through joint ventures, option agreements and direct acquisitions, EMX Royalty has assembled a portfolio of more than 300 royalty and stream interests across four continents.

