Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 1,416,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 390,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast’s offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

