Herald (LON:HRI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,425 and last traded at GBX 2,400. 57,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 156,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,390.
Herald Stock Up 0.4%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,423.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,396.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.88.
About Herald
Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.
