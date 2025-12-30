CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.2610 and last traded at $0.27. 2,516,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,468,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $342.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

CytoDyn Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies. The company’s lead product candidate, leronlimab (PRO 140), is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to block the CCR5 receptor, which plays a critical role in HIV infection and certain cancer pathways. CytoDyn is advancing leronlimab through multiple clinical trials targeting indications such as treatment-resistant HIV, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and other oncology and inflammatory conditions.

In its pursuit of regulatory approvals, CytoDyn has conducted Phase II and Phase III studies of leronlimab in people living with HIV who have experienced virologic failure on existing therapies.

