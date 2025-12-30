ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 148,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 217,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

