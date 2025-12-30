Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.81. 383,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 301,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $642.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 909.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Qudian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 360,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Inc is a China-based consumer finance technology company that offers online small-ticket credit products and services to young, high-potential customers. The company’s platform leverages big data analytics and machine learning to assess creditworthiness, underwrite loans and manage credit risk. By streamlining the loan application process through mobile and web channels, Qudian aims to deliver rapid access to credit for everyday consumptive and lifestyle needs.

Through its proprietary credit scoring system, Qudian provides installment loans, micro-lending products and point-of-sale financing solutions under various branded offerings.

