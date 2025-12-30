Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Increases By 55.0%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,828 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 28,917 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of ACSAY opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA (ACS) is a Spanish multinational infrastructure and services company headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1997 through the consolidation of several domestic construction firms, ACS has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of civil engineering and building solutions. The company’s roots, however, extend back several decades through its predecessor firms, which built roads, bridges and public works across Spain.

ACS operates through four main business lines: construction, concessions, industrial services and environmental services.

