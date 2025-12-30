Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 326,941 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 196,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 615,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 894,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.
In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.
