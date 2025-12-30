Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 326,941 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 196,621 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 615,757 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 894,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 240,862 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,810,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 207,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 138,125 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.

In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.