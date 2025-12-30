Contrasting Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Volcon alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 VinFast Auto 1 1 3 0 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 73.10%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Volcon.

This table compares Volcon and VinFast Auto”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million 39.76 -$45.51 million ($15.42) -0.29 VinFast Auto $1.81 billion 4.36 -$3.18 billion ($1.60) -2.11

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% VinFast Auto -137.48% N/A -54.72%

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Volcon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.