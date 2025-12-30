GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,443 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 1,427 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:INVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $26.24.

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Company Profile

The GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (INVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund provides exposure to investment grade corporate bonds from around the world. The actively managed fund seeks to outperform its US corporate benchmark through a proprietary systematic investment approach. INVG was launched on Jun 3, 2025 and is issued by GMO.

