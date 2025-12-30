GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:INVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,443 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 1,427 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:INVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $26.24.
GMO Systematic Investment Grade Credit ETF Company Profile
