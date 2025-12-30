Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Up 69.1% in December

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 99,161 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 58,650 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 69,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 205.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,035. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

