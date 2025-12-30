OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,382 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the November 30th total of 12,430 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,169 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

OACP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,878. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.0713 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

