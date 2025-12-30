Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Trading 1.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.9865 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 39,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 293,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AETUF. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arc Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Arc Resources Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Arc Resources had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $889.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arc Resources

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

