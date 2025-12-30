EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

EACO Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.24 and last traded at $83.25. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,664% from the average session volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

EACO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 7.55%.The company had revenue of $122.47 million during the quarter.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others.

