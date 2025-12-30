Insider Buying: Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,497,826 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,497,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,454,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,917,713.70. This trade represents a 8.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,381,091.03.

On Monday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 7,739,154 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,671,409.92.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Under Armour by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 8.3% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 247.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

