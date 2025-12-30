V Prem Et Al Watsa Purchases 1,313,881 Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,313,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $5,978,158.55. Following the purchase, the insider owned 27,691,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,994,272.95. This represents a 4.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 2,497,826 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16.

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $6,347,193.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $12,381,091.03.

On Monday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 7,739,154 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,671,409.92.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 11,289,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925,514. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 583.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 133.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

