Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 4,980 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Heerma sold 4,980 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,520. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Peter Heerma sold 5,591 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $195,685.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Peter Heerma sold 2,662 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $79,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. 1,348,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,032. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.The business had revenue of $164.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

