Short Interest in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Drops By 38.7%

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,533 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 77,556 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,016. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $119.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

