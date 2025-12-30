Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Declines By 36.2%

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,387 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 16,280 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FNCL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. 76,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 113.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

