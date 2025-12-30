Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Up 38.5% – Should You Buy?

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 38.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 616,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 231,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.01.

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014.

