Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 357,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 167,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.
