iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 297,725 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 475,649 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,248,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.20. 4,987,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,556. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 46.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $7,793,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

