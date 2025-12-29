Short Interest in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Decreases By 31.7%

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 114 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 167 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 4,280.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $30.05.

About ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury

The ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury (7-10 Y) index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index that tracks the daily performance of US Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between 7 and 10 years. TBX was launched on Apr 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

